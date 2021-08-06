More evidence emerges of improving COVID backdrop in UK

In its weekly survey of the levels of infection across the U.K., the Office for National Statistics said case rates appeared to be falling in England, Scotland and Wales, though not in Northern Ireland, with the declines most noticeable among younger age groups. In England, for example, the statistics agency found that one in 75 people in private households had COVID-19 in the week prior to July 31, down from one in 65 in the previous week.

The figures from the statistics agency are widely considered to be more reliable than the official government data, which are heavily reliant on testing and reporting levels within the community. The agency's survey is based on the testing of a random sample of the population that is then extrapolated out.