Morant, Grizzlies beat Warriors in OT, advance to face Jazz

“A fight. We played them earlier in the season, obviously came up short," Morant said. " The best team in the league right now. We know what to expect. We have to lock in and play 48 minutes."

These teams needed every tick of the clock in the extra period to decide this one following a furious final minute-plus of regulation — and the NBA had to love it.

Andrew Wiggins tied it on a layup with 33 seconds left in the fourth quarter on a pretty pass from new star Poole and Memphis committed a shot-clock violation on the other end.

Kyle Anderson made a pair of free throws with 54.9 seconds left after being fouled by Curry, who had just converted two free throws to tie the game at 1:12. Curry drove through the paint and drew the sixth foul on Jonas Valanciunas.

The Grizzlies came with aggression, determination and absolutely no fear, going at Golden State every which way — crashing the offensive glass to create extra chances, jumping in the passing lanes to force turnovers and getting far more production from the bench than in the previous two games.

Then Curry let loose, just as he did all season in one of his best years yet.

Curry’s three-point play with 9:40 left got Golden State to 80-78, then he made a magnificent 3 the next time down while falling backward. Morant hit from deep moments later.

Memphis had to get to the postseason the hard way: winning a pair of play-in games.

The Grizzlies held off San Antonio 100-96 at home Wednesday night, then traveled back to the Bay Area. The Warriors lost a heartbreaker to LeBron James and the Lakers 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday.

Memphis ended a three-year playoff drought since making seven straight appearances through 2016-17, and has lost in the first round in its previous two trips and four of those seven appearances in all.

Down 24-14, Curry scored 10 straight points with a three-point play, four-point play and long 3-pointer to get Golden State within 26-24 late in the first.

The Warriors wanted to be focused from the opening tip, expecting another hot start by the Grizzlies who delivered just that — making their first seven shots and three 3s to jump ahead 18-6.

Memphis went ahead early on Golden State last week and also against the Spurs.

“We've got to be prepared for their quick start,” said Steve Kerr, who called timeout at the 8:31 mark of the opening quarter. Every Golden State starter but Kent Bazemore had an early turnover.

Golden State missed Curry Splash Brother Klay Thompson for the second straight season, this time as he nurses a torn right Achilles tendon suffered just before training camp that required surgery.

The Warriors fell short of returning to the playoffs for the first time since reaching five straight NBA Finals in 2019 before losing in six games to Toronto.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks, a fourth-quarter key the past two games for the Grizzlies, finished 7 for 22 from the floor and missed all four of his 3-point tries for 14 points. ... Valanciunas, who had 29 points and 16 rebounds Sunday, added nine points and 12 boards before taking a seat. ... After a 6-for-25 day on 3-pointers Sunday, Memphis wound up 15 of 35 from long range.

Warriors: The Warriors had won six straight home games after wrapping up the regular season with a 6-0 homestand. ... Golden State won 10 of the last 12 at home in all.

FINAL RECORD

The Warriors were 39-33 this season.

