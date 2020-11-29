Montenegro's incoming PM slams expulsion of Serbian diplomat

“Such acts are not in the spirit of the European path and good regional cooperation of friendly countries,” Zdravko Krivokapic tweeted. “The outgoing regime, even in its last days, does not shy away from the polarization of society and the deepening of divisions.”

Montenegro’s Foreign Ministry cited “long and continuous meddling in the internal affairs of Montenegro” as the reason for ordering the Serbian ambassador to leave the country. In a tit-for-tat move on Saturday, Serbia’s Foreign Ministry said it responded in a “reciprocal manner” and proclaimed the Montenegrin ambassador to Serbia persona non grata.