Montana youth first to trial over whether state obligated to protect residents from climate change

The plaintiffs cite smoke from worsening wildfires choking the air they breathe; drought drying rivers that sustain agriculture, fish, wildlife and recreation; along with reduced snowpack and shortened winter recreation seasons.

Experts for the state are expected to counter that climate extremes have existed for centuries and that Montana makes "miniscule” contributions to global greenhouse gas emissions.

Carbon dioxide, which is released when fossil fuels are burned, traps heat in the atmosphere and is largely responsible for the warming of the the climate. Carbon dioxide levels in the air this spring reached the highest levels they've been in over 4 million years, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said earlier this month. Greenhouse gas emissions also reached a record last year, according to the International Energy Agency.

In the three years since the lawsuit was filed, the scope of the case has been narrowed to whether Montana's Environmental Policy Act — which requires state agencies to balance the health of the environment against resource development — is unconstitutional because it does not require officials to consider greenhouse gas emissions or their climate impacts.

Judge Kathy Seeley has said she could rule that the state's climate change exception in its environmental law is at odds with its Constitution, but she can't tell the legislature what to do to remedy the violation.

___

Brown reported from Billings, Mont.