Montana man fined for yelling at neighbor in flag dispute

“It seems the issue is resolved and that is fantastic,” Mielke said Monday.

Mielke said earlier that in response to his neighbors' continued flying of pro-Donald Trump and anti-Joe Biden flags four months after the election, he put up a flag that read: “TRUMP LOST LOL"

The doorbell video shows Mielke arriving at his house and a man across the street calling out to him to remove his flag and telling Mielke he moved into the wrong neighborhood.

Challans originally questioned authorities' decision to cite him.

“I don't see how I could get a ticket,” Challans said on March 10. “How could anyone possibly get a ticket for using words?"

Since the story was reported, Challans said he has received threats on social media, including some to burn down his house.

“What is the difference of what I did to them and burning my house down to make me pay in some kind of way?" Challans asked a reporter before his hearing. “It's an outrageous double standard.”