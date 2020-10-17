Montana judge blocks actions by Trump’s former land boss

Gov. Steve Bullock last week asked the judge to block the plans approved by Pendley. Bullock said in September that all actions undertaken during Pendley’s 424 days atop the agency were subject to legal challenge.

“This ruling affirms that there are consequences for the continued evasion of constitutional obligations to seek the Senate’s advice and consent. Our public lands deserve better," Bullock said in a statement Friday.

Trump administration officials rejected the claim that Pendley had illegally led the bureau and have said they would ask the court to leave in place any decisions made under his watch.

The BLM oversees almost a quarter-billion acres of land, primarily in the U.S. West.