Monsoon rain may worsen floods in Thailand, Bangkok prepares

A tropical storm over the weekend swept through the upper part of the country, causing flash floods that affected 58,977 families, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported.

Boontham Lertsukekasem, the department’s director-general, told reporters that 12 provinces along the Chao Phraya river, including Bangkok and the old capital Ayutthaya, should be prepared for new flooding as water levels increase in the Chao Phraya dam by 30 centimeters to 1 meter (1-3 feet) over the next few days.