Monet's gardens reopening, a picture-perfect pandemic tonic

In his prized water garden where Monet, enchanted, spent hours contemplating the reflections of light and color, the wisteria that he had planted is blooming on the Japanese-style footbridge, in a delicate violet cascade into the pond. The scarlet of the azaleas is eye-searingly vivid. The frogs croak choruses of approval.

Early spring blooms — daffodils, hyacinths, early flowering tulips — have already come and gone, enjoyed by the gardeners only.

“It's frustrating because the garden has its meaning when we are sharing it,” said Claire-Hélène Marron, on the team of 11 permanent gardeners. “We put a lot of effort into making it spectacular and trying to recreate the impressionist paintings.”

With stunning success. Now blooming and competing for attention, irises in all hues from deep purple to light blue look like they were painted by Monet himself. Other flowers add dots of red and yellow to the tableau, as he did with his brushes.

In 2019, before the pandemic, 717,000 visitors streamed through Giverny during its seven-month season from April 1. Half came from overseas.

From Wednesday, Giverny will initially be allowed to welcome only 200 visitors to the house and gardens per hour, fewer than normal. As bees busy themselves on the blooms and spring breezes tickle the pond and its water lilies, they will be guided on a one-way route through the splendors, starting at the water garden, finishing in the souvenir shop and surely emerging reinvigorated, the world and its worries momentarily set aside.

___

The Japanese-inspired water garden of Claude Monet's house, French impressionist painter who lived from 1883 to 1926, waits ahead of the re-opening, in Giverny, west of Paris, Monday May 17, 2021. Lucky visitors who'll be allowed back into Claude Monet's house and gardens for the first time in over six months from Wednesday will be treated to a riot of color, with tulips, peonies, forget-me-nots and an array of other flowers all competing for attention. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

English gardener Claire-Helene Marron looks on in the garden of Claude Monet's house, French impressionist painter who lived from 1883 to 1926, ahead of the re-opening, in Giverny, west of Paris, Monday May 17, 2021. Lucky visitors who'll be allowed back into Claude Monet's house and gardens for the first time in over six months from Wednesday will be treated to a riot of color, with tulips, peonies, forget-me-nots and an array of other flowers all competing for attention. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

