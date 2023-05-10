BreakingNews
Mason’s Western & Southern Open could move to Charlotte; local lawmaker seeks funds aimed at keeping it here
X

Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47

Nation & World
By LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
The pioneering mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, has died at home in Salt Lake City

NEW YORK (AP) — The pioneering mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, who laid bare her struggles as a mother and her battles with depression and alcoholism on her site Dooce.com and on social media, has died at 47.

Armstrong died by suicide, her boyfriend Pete Ashdown told The Associated Press, saying he found her Tuesday night at their Salt Lake City home.

Ashdown said Armstrong had been sober for over 18 months but had recently had a relapse. He did not provide further details.

Armstrong, who had two children with her former husband and business partner, Jon Armstrong, began Dooce in 2001 and built it into a lucrative career. She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.

She parlayed her successes with the blog, on Instagram and elsewhere into book deals, putting out a memoir in 2009, “It Sucked and then I Cried: How I Had a Baby, a Breakdown and a Much Needed Margarita.”

Armstrong appeared on Oprah and was on the Forbes list of most influential women in media.

In 2012, the Armstrongs announced they were separating. They divorced later that year. She began dating Ashdown, a former U.S. senate candidate, nearly six years ago. They lived together with Armstrong's daughters, 19-year-old Leta and 13-year-old Marlo.

In Other News
1
George Santos pleads not guilty to stealing from campaign, duping...
2
Missouri lawmakers ban gender-affirming care, trans athletes; Kansas...
3
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs pleads guilty to driving drunk, causing fatal...
4
Israeli-Palestinian fighting continues, despite Egyptian cease-fire...
5
Vermont governor signs 1st-in-nation shield bills that explicitly...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top