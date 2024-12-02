Breaking: Community gathers for final goodbye to West Chester boy who drowned

Mollie Marcoux Samaan stepping down as LPGA commissioner after 3 1/2 years of record prize money

Mollie Marcoux Samaan is leaving after more than three years as LPGA commissioner
FILE - LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan speaks to the gallery after the final round of the LPGA Ford Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Gilbert, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

By DOUG FERGUSON – Associated Press
36 minutes ago
Mollie Marcoux Samaan is stepping down in January as LPGA commissioner, a surprise announcement Monday after record growth in prize money along with criticism women's golf wasn't gaining in popularity.

Marcoux Samaan is leaving on Jan. 9, three weeks before the LPGA begins its 75th season. Liz Moore, the chief legal and technology officer, will be interim commissioner until a search committee hires a new one.

Prize money increased by some 90% since Marcoux Samaan took over in May 2021, this year topping $100 million.

She was the ninth commissioner — and second female commissioner — when she left her role as athletic director at Princeton. Marcoux Samaan replaced Mike Whan, a high-energy commissioner who left to become CEO of the U.S. Golf Association.

