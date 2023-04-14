Moldovan oligarch sentenced to 15 years in $1B bank theft

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu said the Court of Appeal’s verdict was “demanded by the citizens” and that it is the “only way justice can gain legitimacy, through legal decisions that punish thieves.”

Shor, 36, alleged the verdict was politically motivated “revenge for the protest movement” and that it was “in violation of all legal provisions.”

“I am not going to comply with it and I assure you that it will be annulled the day after the change of the current regime,” he said in a statement posted on social media Thursday. “This decision nor any other will prevent me from moving forward and fighting to the end, until we will remove the bandits from power.”

It is not clear whether Moldovan authorities have asked for Shor’s extradition nor whether Israeli authorities would comply with such a request.

In 2014, the year the $1 billion went missing from Moldova’s banks, it was equivalent to about one-eighth of gross domestic product in one of Europe’s poorest countries.

In December 2022, the U.S. sanctioned Shor and claimed he worked with “corrupt oligarchs and Moscow-based entities to create political unrest in Moldova” and to undermine the country’s bid to join the European Union.

The U.K. also added Shor to a sanctions list in December.

