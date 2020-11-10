Modi's party rallies ahead in key India state election

Yadav’s coalition was initially seen as a longshot effort. But the party drew attention as pollsters predicted a wave of an anti-incumbency against the current government amid a pandemic that has led to at least 1,000 deaths and 220,000 cases of coronavirus in the state so far.

The polls were also seen as a gauge for Modi’s popularity, whose second term has been marked by a shrinking economy, widening social strife, numerous protests against discriminatory laws and the government reaction to the pandemic.

India’s tally of confirmed cases — the second largest in the world behind the United States — stands at more than 8.5 million.

Modi’s overall popularity remains unmatched in India, but his party faced tougher-than-expected challenges in recent state polls.

Over the past two years, Modi’s party has lost six state elections and gained power only in two. Despite the party’s sweeping victory to a second term in office in May 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party suffered a major setback when it lost two key coalition partners in northern Punjab and western Maharashtra.

Millions voted in Bihar, where authorities in an effort to halt people from spreading the virus while they voted increased the number of polling stations, extended voting time by one hour at most sites and required sanitization of electronic voting machines .

Political campaigning was initially replaced with virtual rallies, but political parties held rallies that drew tens of thousands of supporters, many not wearing masks.

That raised fears coronavirus cases could jump and strain the state’s critically underfunded and weak health care system.

Paramilitary soldiers patrol an area as votes are being counted for the Bihar state assembly polls, in Patna, India, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Aftab Alam Siddiqui) Credit: Aftab Alam Siddiqui Credit: Aftab Alam Siddiqui

People watch news of Bihar state assembly election results at an electronics shop in Patna, India, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Aftab Alam Siddiqui) Credit: Aftab Alam Siddiqui Credit: Aftab Alam Siddiqui

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate the lead of their party alliance in initial results for the Bihar state assembly polls, in Patna, India, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Aftab Alam Siddiqui) Credit: Aftab Alam Siddiqui Credit: Aftab Alam Siddiqui

Supporters of Janata Dal (United) celebrate the lead of their party alliance in initial results for the Bihar state assembly polls, in Patna, India, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Aftab Alam Siddiqui) Credit: Aftab Alam Siddiqui Credit: Aftab Alam Siddiqui

Supporters of Janata Dal (United) celebrate the lead of their party alliance in initial results for the Bihar state assembly polls, in Patna, India, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Aftab Alam Siddiqui) Credit: Aftab Alam Siddiqui Credit: Aftab Alam Siddiqui

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar state President Sanjay Jaiswal arrives at the party headquarters after NDA's lead during the counting of votes ofthe Bihar state assembly polls, in Patna, India, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Aftab Alam Siddiqui) Credit: Aftab Alam Siddiqui Credit: Aftab Alam Siddiqui