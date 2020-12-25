Modi makes outreach effort to placate angry Indian farmers

The farmers present during Modi's talks were from six states but not from Punjab and Haryana, two of India’s largest agricultural states whose farmers were the first to rise up against his government and have now hunkered down outside capital in their trucks, trailers and tractors.

Modi’s outreach comes a day after India’s main opposition party called for a special parliamentary session to withdraw the new laws.

“The prime minister wants to help two, three business people” by introducing the farm laws, said Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader from the opposition Congress party, on Thursday.

He led a party delegation to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his intervention for repeal of the laws.

Six rounds of talks between government officials and farmer union leaders have failed to resolve the deadlock.

On Thursday, the government again invited protesting farmers to further talks.

Modi’s government has said it is willing to pledge that guaranteed prices will continue but protest leaders have rejected the government’s offer to amend some contentious provisions of the laws.

Farmers union leaders have also accused the government of trying to weaken and discredit them by describing protesting farmers as “anti-nationals."

The laws have exacerbated existing resentment from farmers, who often complain of being ignored by the government.

India’s fabled farmers, often called “annadatta,” or “providers,” have long been seen as the heart and soul of a country where nearly 60% of the population depends on agriculture for their livelihoods.

But farmers' economic clout has diminished over the last three decades. Once accounting for a third of India’s gross domestic product, they now account for only 15% of the country’s $2.9 trillion economy.

