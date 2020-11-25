X

Modest gain of 1.3% in October for manufactured goods

Rows of boxed big-screen televisions sit on display at a Costco warehouse in this photograph taken Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Sheridan, Colo. Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods slow to modest gain of 1.3% in October indicating economy is slowing. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski

Nation & World
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods showed a modest gain in October with a key category that tracks business investment also showing weakness.

Orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, edged up a slight 1.3% in October after a 2.1% gain in September, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

A category that tracks business investment plans rose a slight 0.7% in October after a 1.9% gain in September.

Economists are concerned that U.S. factories are still facing significant headwinds including a sharp rise in recent weeks in coronavirus cases that could cause demand to suffer in coming months.

