Moderate candidates leading liberals in Seattle's top races

The 63-year-old Harrell, who grew up in a redlined city neighborhood, would be Seattle’s first Asian American and second Black mayor. He has strong backing from business and real estate executives.

González, 44, the daughter of migrant farmworkers, would be the city’s first Latina mayor. She’s been endorsed by service-worker unions as well as environmental and urbanist groups.

González and other leftist candidates have said they want to tax large corporations to provide money for affordable housing. They would end forcible removals of homeless encampments when there isn’t enough shelter or housing for the residents; end single-family zoning that prevents the construction of affordable housing; and invest in alternatives to policing, prosecution and incarceration.

Harrell has said he wants to bolster the police force. The department is down hundreds of officers because of retirements and resignations amid the talk of defunding, and Harrell has called for the hiring of more police, including some unarmed officers, as well as the appointment of a cabinet-level position to address rising gun violence in the city.

Harrell has courted voters frustrated with visible homelessness. He said he would keep parks clear of tent encampments while also increasing shelter space.

Incumbent Mayor Jenny Durkan is not running for re-election.

In the city attorney race, real estate and business executives have plowed money into opposing Thomas-Kennedy, who during and after the racial-justice protests of 2020 often tweeted vulgarly of her hatred for police.

Thomas-Kennedy is promising to stop prosecuting most misdemeanors. Citing her experience as a public defender, she describes such crimes as being largely crimes of poverty and says the city can’t prosecute its way out of the problem. Critics say her election would make it even more difficult to hire and retain officers and it would send a message to criminals that they can get away with stealing.

Davison has her own baggage in deep-blue Seattle: She announced in 2020 that she was leaving the Democratic Party and running for lieutenant governor as a Republican. She has stressed that she is “not a partisan” — and that she voted for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden for president, not Donald Trump.

In recent years, Davison has advocated for sweeping homeless encampments and moving residents into relief shelters set up in warehouses, and she has opposed safe-injection sites and a sex-education law.

Davison’s critics have questioned whether she would enthusiastically defend left-leaning laws adopted by the council, including renter protections and progressive taxation.

Police issues were high on voters’ minds.

Virginia Newman, who dropped off her ballot on Tuesday, said she was concerned about law enforcement in Seattle, citing “the national outrage last year and what’s happening in our city in terms of keeping those who don’t have access to safe spaces who are marginalized and oppressed and how we police them unjustly in a city that considers itself so progressive.”

James Vert, another Seattle voter, said the defunding movement was wrong.

“I mean, our police will keep us safe,” Vert said. “And then we want to defund them. And then where does that leave us now with the problem we got? Look at the crime rates in Seattle right now.”

___

Associated Press videographer Manuel Valdes contributed.

Caption Bruce Harrell, who is running against Lorena Gonzalez in the race for Mayor of Seattle, campaigns Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, on Election Day at a grocery store in South Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren