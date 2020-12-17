Model's 'tears of joy' as agent held over alleged sex crimes

She broke down in tears when the prosecutors' list of suspected sex crimes for which Brunel was detained was read to her over the telephone. The list includes multiple possible charges of rape and sexual assault, including of minors aged 15 and older, and the suspected trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation.

“It sounds like he is not getting out,” Huisman said. “That's great. Absolutely. Tears of joy.”

Huisman is among at least a dozen people known to have given evidence for the French probe. She says she told police that she was drugged and raped in 1991 at age 18 by Brunel. She believes that her accusations now fall outside of French legal time-limits for prosecutions, meaning Brunel won't have to answer them. But she says she went public with them partly in hope that doing so might encourage other alleged victims to come forward.

Multiple women have identified themselves as victims and spoken to police since the French probe was opened in August last year. Prosecutors have previously said that police have questioned at least eight alleged victims of rape and other abuse, and four other people who say they were witnesses.

Brunel was considered central to the French investigation because he was a frequent companion of Epstein, who traveled often to France and had apartments in Paris.

Epstein killed himself Aug. 10, 2019, in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

One of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has alleged that Brunel procured women, some of them minors, for sex with Epstein and other people, luring them with promises of modeling work.