MLB's first retail store opens Friday in New York City

The commissioner’s office moved across town from Park Avenue during the offseason and Baseball Advanced Media came over from the Meatpacking District along with the video review control room where umpires gather to make final decisions on calls. The administrative staff is just starting to come to work more often on floors 5-9, and the Flagship Store at street level opens in about 10,000 square feet filled with caps, balls, jerseys and assorted licensed items splashed with club logos and player likenesses.

"It has certainly taken a hit, but we’re seeing signs of life,” MLB chief revenue officer Noah Garden said. “When we reforecast for the year this year, we thought it was going to be a much bigger hit than it will end up being, but it’s still a hit. It’s a challenging environment out there. But certainly as it relates to this store, there’s no better city for retail in the world than this one. And it’s going to come back, and as it does, we’re going to be here to service the fans and the folks that are traveling in the streets.”