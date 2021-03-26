MLB stadiums pass 1 million COVID-19 vaccination shots given

“Major League Baseball, our clubs and major league players have worked hand-in-hand with communities across the U.S. and Canada during the pandemic,” commissioner Rob Manfred said.

“I commend the clubs that have hosted vaccination and testing at their ballparks and all of our franchises for promoting health and safety in our communities. Most importantly, MLB is grateful to the countless heroes who are lifting up our society and helping us reach the better days ahead,” he said.

Earlier this week, MLB joined the country's other sports leagues to support a new campaign — “It’s Up To You" — that includes spots by Angels star Mike Trout and Mets slugger Pete Alonso to encourage fans to get information on coronavirus vaccinations.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray, second from left, oversees a COVID-19 vaccine injection site staged in a concession area at Fenway Park in Boston. More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccination shots have been given at Major League Baseball stadiums, with the Oakland Coliseum and Marlins Park among the sites planning to continue operating after opening day. The 11 ballparks that converted to mass vaccination centers in the offseason combined to pass a million total shots this week, MLB said Friday, March 25. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa