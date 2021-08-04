MLB season starts March 31, again with every team scheduled

MLB tried to have all 30 clubs play on the same opening day for three of the past four seasons. Pittsburgh at Detroit and Washington at Cincinnati were rained out in 2018.

For 2019, Seattle and Oakland started ahead of other teams with a two-game series in Tokyo. The start of the 2020 season was delayed to July 23 due to the pandemic, and the only game on opening night had the Yankees at Washington.

When MLB tried again this year, the Mets’ game in Washington — a prime pitching matchup between Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer — was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Baltimore's game at Boston was postponed because rain was in the forecast.

Home openers for teams opening on the road start April 4, when the Royals host the White Sox, the Blue Jays host the Rays, the Cubs host the Cardinals and the Nationals host the Phillies.

April 7 home openers have the Yankees host the Red Sox, the Angels host the Astros, the Twins host the Mariners, the Diamondbacks host the Padres, the Cardinals host the Pirates and the Braves host the Reds.

Remaining home openers are April 8, with the the Tigers home against the White Sox, the Rays home against the Orioles, the Phillies home against the Athletics, the Rockies home against the Dodgers and the Gianst home against the Marlins.

Interleague play has the AL East vs. NL Central, AL Central vs. NL West and AL West vs. NL East. The Cubs play at Yankee Stadium from June 10-12 and the Red Sox are at Wrigley Field from July 1-3.

The Mets host the Yankees, observing the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Every team is scheduled to play on Jackie Robinson Day, April 15, which falls on a Friday.

A day-night doubleheader is in the original schedule, with the Tigers at the Twins on July 23.

The All-Star Game will be at Dodger Stadium on July 19, its latest date since 1981 was played on Aug. 9 following a players' strike. The 2020 All-Star Game was supposed to be at Dodger Stadium but was canceled due to the pandemic.

The only game on July 21, the start of the second half, has the Dodgers hosting the Giants.

The regular season is scheduled to end on Oct. 2.

