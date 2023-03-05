MLB says Clevinger won't face discipline in investigation

“Mike Clevinger,” she added, “you really deserve hell I’ve kept quiet now for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant.” She said Clevinger ”threw chew spit on our baby.”

The Associated Press typically does not identify victims of domestic violence or sexual assault unless they agree to be named or come forward publicly with their allegations, as Finestead had.

The 32-year-old Clevinger finalized a $12 million, one-year contract with Chicago in December. MLB’s probe predates his agreement with the White Sox. When he reported to spring training, Clevinger apologized for being a distraction and told reporters he was confident he would be exonerated.

Clevinger pitched for Cleveland from 2016 until being traded to the San Diego Padres during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

