MLB renews 7-inning doubleheaders, runners on 2nd in extras

“During a season with the possible delays from COVID, I think the seven-inning and runner on second rules will help any teams make up for lost time,” Arizona catcher Stephen Vogt wrote in a text to The Associated Press. “I would love to get back to traditional baseball ASAP, but I like them for the 2021 season.”

There were 45 games postponed for COVID-19-related reasons and just two were not made up, between St. Louis and Detroit. In order to accomplish that, there were 56 doubleheaders, the most since 76 in 1984. About 12% of games were part of doubleheaders, the highest percentage since 13.6 in 1978.

“I actually liked both the seven-inning doubleheaders and the runner on second,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin wrote in a text to the AP. “I was skeptical at first, but they both were successful in my opinion.”

The agreement includes more sophisticated contact tracing for COVID-19 that includes the use of technology, and more league rules on behavior to comply with coronavirus protocols.

Spring training opens Feb. 17 and the season starts April 1. The union last week rejected MLB's proposal to delay spring training and opening day until April 28, a plan that would have led to a compressed schedule of 154 games per team instead of the usual 162.

The extended DH was included in last year’s health and safety protocols. MLB would not include it in this year’s after the union rejected the proposal for a delay in the season that included the DH being used again in the NL.

Last season's start was delayed from March 26 to July 23 because of the pandemic, and each team's schedule was cut to 60 games.

