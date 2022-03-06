Hamburger icon
MLB, players resume talks, 5 days after openers canceled

Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Atlanta. With owners and players unable to agree on a labor contract to replace the collective bargaining agreement that expired Dec. 1, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred followed through with his threat on Tuesday and canceled the first two series for each of the 30 major league teams. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Nation & World
By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Major League Baseball and its locked-out players resumed negotiations, five days after Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled opening day on March 31

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and its locked-out players resumed negotiations on Sunday, five days after Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled opening day on March 31.

Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and Executive Vice President Morgan Sword arrived at the midtown Manhattan office of the players' association shortly before noon for the first face-to-face session since talks broke off Tuesday in Jupiter, Florida. Baseball's ninth work stoppage had become its second-longest and was in its 95th day.

While the sides made progress during nine straight days of bargaining, including 16 1/2 hours of talks that started Monday, they remained far apart on the key issues of luxury tax, minimum salary and the size of the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players.

This was just the 16th day of economic negotiations since the lockout started Dec. 2.

Manfred canceled the first two series of each team, saying there would be insufficient training time. That added two more complicated issues to bargaining: lost salary for players and lost service time.

MLB says players will not get credit for either during lost regular-season days. The union said it will fight for both as part of a deal.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

