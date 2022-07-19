MLB moving ahead with uniform ads for 2022

Manfred defended experiments with new uniform looks, such as having players not wear their regular-season jerseys during the All-Star Game last year.

After a markedly new look in 2021 that included three-letter abbreviations of team names, uniforms for this year's game contain the script from regular season jerseys, with gold lettering on a white background for the National League and a gray background for the American.

Nike took over as MLB's uniform supplier in 2020 and last year added a series of City Connect uniforms that were markedly different, such as having the Boston Red Sox wear yellow and blue.

“A lot of kind unease, trepidation among certainly the more traditional people in the game. City Connect has been one of the great marketing successes in the game in recent years,” Manfred said.

“I think that it’s important to experiment with things like that in order to give the game a little different look. I never thought that a baseball team wearing different jerseys in a game was a particularly appealing look for us. I understand that people can have different views on that topic, but it is part of a larger program designed to market the game in a nontraditional way," he said.

