MLB moves start of Tigers-Guardians decisive ALDS Game 5 from night to day

Citing weather issues, Major League Baseball moved the start time of Saturday’s decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between Detroit and Cleveland from 8:08 p.m. to a 1:08 p.m. The change was announced Friday as the Tigers were going through a workout at Progressive Field
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan (38) celebrates with teammate Will Brennan, right, at the end of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Detroit. The Guardians won 5-4. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan (38) celebrates with teammate Will Brennan, right, at the end of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Detroit. The Guardians won 5-4. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Nation & World
35 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Citing a chance of inclement weather, Major League Baseball moved the start time of Saturday's decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between Detroit and Cleveland from 8:08 p.m. to a 1:08 p.m.

The change was announced Friday as the Tigers were going through a workout at Progressive Field.

Cleveland evened the back-and-forth series by rallying to win Game 4 on Thursday night. Pinch-hitter David Fry's two-run homer in the seventh inning helped the AL Central champions avoid elimination.

While the seven-hour switch could be inconvenient to some, it will allow Ohio State and Guardians fans from having to switch between flipping their TVs from the baseball broadcast to the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes game at No. 3 Oregon, which starts at 7:30 p.m.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan (38) celebrates with teammate Will Brennan, right, at the end of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Detroit. The Guardians won 5-4. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' David Fry bunts in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Residents slog through flooded streets, clear debris after Hurricane...
2
Harris viewed more positively by Hispanic women than by Hispanic men...
3
Georgia election workers settle defamation lawsuit against conservative...
4
The Latest: Residents begin repairing damage from Hurricane Milton...
5
An elevator mishap at a Colorado tourist mine killed 1 and trapped 12...