MLB lockout talks to resume Tuesday as spring training nears

The sport's ninth work stoppage began Dec. 2 after the expiration of a five-year labor contract, and the sides did not meet again on the central economic issues until Jan. 24, when players withdrew their proposal for more liberalized free agency.

Management responded the following day by withdrawing its proposal for more limited salary arbitration. Clubs also accepted the union’s framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usually about 30 players annually.