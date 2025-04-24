Mitchell scores 30 points, Cavaliers hold off Heat 121-112 to take 2-0 lead in NBA playoff series

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) shouts in front of Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) and forward Nikola Jovic (5) after hitting a three-point basket in the first half in Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) shouts in front of Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) and forward Nikola Jovic (5) after hitting a three-point basket in the first half in Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Cleveland Cavaliers held on for a 121-112 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

The top-seeded Cavaliers set an NBA playoff record with 11 3-pointers in the second quarter and had 22 for the game. However, Cleveland had to hold off a second-half charge by Miami.

Tyler Herro scored 33 points for Miami, which hosts Game 3 on Saturday afternoon.

The Cavaliers had a 19-point lead with under 3 minutes remaining in the third quarter before the Heat made their run to get within 105-103 lead with 3:11 left.

Mitchell, who also had six rebounds and six assists, then put the game on his shoulders. He scored Cleveland's next eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, during an 8-2 run to give them some breathing room.

Evan Mobley had 20 points and Darius Garland 19 for the Cavaliers.

Miami had a 16-7 lead before the Cavs rallied and went up 25-24 at the end of the first quarter.

Cleveland held a 33-30 lead before taking control with a 17-4 run that included five 3-pointers, with two apiece by Max Strus and Sam Merrill.

De'Andre Hunter's dunk with 2:33 remaining in the third quarter gave the Cavaliers a 93-74 advantage before the Heat made their charge with 10 straight points. That started a 25-8 run that saw the Heat get within a basket. Davion Mitchell had 12 of his 18 points during the rally, with five points apiece by Herro and Nikola Jovic.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) reaches for a rebound between Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins, left, and center Bam Adebayo (13) in the first half in Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware, left, dunks over Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and forward Evan Mobley, right, in the first half in Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) congratulates teammate Sam Merrill (5) after Merrill hit a three point basket in the first half in Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, right, in the first half in Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) is defended by Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) in the first half in Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

