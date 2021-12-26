Mitchell, Jazz rally past short-handed Mavs 120-116

Jalen Brunson scored 27 points and Porzingis returned after two games out with a sore toe to tally 27 points for Dallas. Frank Ntilikina had a season-best 17 points, marking the first time he’s scored in double figures in back-to-back games this season.

Guarded by Royce O’Neale — who is nine inches shorter — Porzingis scored six straight points to give Dallas an 84-75 lead with 4:45 left in the third quarter.

Dallas led 94-92 in the fourth quarter before the Jazz went on a 10-0 run punctuated by Jordan Clarkson’s one-handed alley-oop to Rudy Gobert that made it 102-94 for Utah. The Jazz never trailed the rest of the way

Mavericks (15-17) have lost four of five but started strong. Porzingis powered Dallas to a 26-11 lead with a jumper, a dunk and five throws while the Jazz went 5 for 17 and had five turnovers.

The Mavericks’ zone defense flustered the Jazz early, but the Jazz started hitting perimeter shots and getting to the basket. Mitchell scored 16 points in the second quarter to spur the Jazz to a 65-63 lead at the half.

The Mavericks’ aggressiveness kept the team neck-and-neck with Utah, and Dallas was 30 of 35 at the foul line, their highest number of free throws made and attempted this season. The teams combined to shoot 72 free throws.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas shot 21 first-half free throws (and the Jazz shot 20). ... Porzingis missed both technical free throws he attempted, one in each half. ... Porzingis and O’Neale wrestled to the ground on a boxout late in the game.

Jazz: Mitchell notched his ninth 30-point game of the season. ... Mitchell went to the locker room in the first quarter but returned in the second period for a flurry of offense, though a bit hobbled. ... The Jazz have outscored their opponents in 12 straight games while Conley has been on the court. ... Joe Ingles got a technical for the second straight game.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Visit Portland on Monday night.

Jazz: Visit San Antonio on Monday night for first road game in 16 days.

Caption Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half during an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Caption Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Caption Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) fouls Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Caption Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends as Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Caption Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis, right, shoots as Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)