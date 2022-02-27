Mitchell, Gobert lead surging Jazz over Suns 118-114

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 30 points. Cameron Johnson and Deandre Ayton each added 23. Phoenix had a chance to tie the game in the final second, but Jae Crowder threw the ball out of bounds.

Phoenix has played its past three games without All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who broke his thumb on Feb. 16 and could be out the rest of the regular season. The Suns have a 1-2 record in those games.

The Suns rallied for a 60-56 halftime lead after trailing for much of the second quarter. Ayton had 17 points on 8 of 10 shooting beore the break while Mitchell scored 11 for the Jazz.

TIP-INS

Jazz: G Rudy Gay played Sunday after missing the previous six games with right knee soreness and a non-COVID illness. ... Gobert had a season-high eight offensive rebounds.

Suns: Made 10 of their first 11 shots, scoring 24 points in the first six minutes of the first quarter. ... G Aaron Holiday returned after missing one game with a sprained ankle. ... Welcomed their 18th straight sellout crowd to the Footprint Center.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At Houston on Wednesday night.

Suns: Host Portland on Wednesday night.

___

Caption Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) calls a play against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York Caption Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) calls a play against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Caption Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has the ball knocked loose by Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson, right, as forward Jae Crowder (99) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York Caption Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has the ball knocked loose by Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson, right, as forward Jae Crowder (99) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Caption Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) passer over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York Caption Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) passer over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul talks to teammates from the sideline with Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York Caption Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul talks to teammates from the sideline with Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Caption Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) motions after making a three pointer against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York Caption Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) motions after making a three pointer against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York