Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall nominees

A Tribe Called Quest and Bush were nominees last year and didn't make the cut but now find themselves back in the running this year. Bush's latest nod may be due to a new wave in popularity after the show “Stranger Things” featured her song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)."

Inductees will be announced in May and the ceremony will take place this fall. Nominees will be voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals. Fans can vote online or in person at the museum, with the top five artists picked by the public making up a “fans' ballot” that will be tallied with the other professional ballots.

Last year, the nomination process was complicated by Dolly Parton, who gave the honor an enthusiastic embrace after temporarily turning it down. She initially said she did not want to take votes away from the remaining nominees and had not "earned that right."

