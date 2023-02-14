Missouri man accused of confining woman faces new charges

He said law enforcement officers have followed more than 100 leads and spent more than 1,200 hours on the case, but he said the investigation continues.

Court documents say the child endangerment charge stems from leaving unsecured weapons accessible to the child, KSHB-TV reported.

Thompson declined to comment on whether detectives are investigating the possibility of other possible victims.

Haslett's public defender, Tiffany Leuty, did not return a call seeking comment. Haslett's next court hearing is scheduled for Friday.

The woman, who has not been named, said she escaped when Haslett left the house to take his child to school and then ran to a neighbor's home for help.

At the time, the victim was wearing latex lingerie and a metal collar with what appeared to be a padlock on the front, according to court documents.

In January, the Excelsior Springs Police Department said it was looking for 36-year-old Jaynie M. Crosdale as a potential witness in case. Thompson said Tuesday that police continue to look for Crosdale.