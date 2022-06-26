Mississippi wins first CWS title, sweeping Oklahoma

Michael (4-2) melted down after that, uncorking wild pitches that brought in Justin Bench for the go-ahead run and another to bring in Gonzalez.

Hunter Elliott scattered three hits while allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings. Mason Nichols and John Gaddis (4-2) got the game to Johnson in the ninth.

Horton allowed four hits and walked none during a sterling 107-pitch performance.

Oklahoma appeared to have taken a 1-0 lead in the sixth but had the run taken down when John Spikerman, who put down a squeeze bunt, was called for runner's interference for impeding first baseman Tim Elko as he tried to catch Elliott's throw.

Jackson Nicklaus had been hit by Elliott leading off the inning and was on third after a sacrifice and wild pitch. He came home on Spikerman's bunt, but Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco asked for a video review when Spikerman was called safe at first.

Spikerman knocked off Elko's glove as he ran through first, with the ball ending up in foul territory. The call was overturned, with Spikerman ruled to have been inside the base line as he ran through the bag, requiring Nicklaus to return to third base.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Combined Shape Caption Fans in center field celebrate after Mississippi's Jacob Gonzalez hit a solo home run in the sixth inning against Oklahoma in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Combined Shape Caption Fans in center field celebrate after Mississippi's Jacob Gonzalez hit a solo home run in the sixth inning against Oklahoma in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Combined Shape Caption Mississippi's Jacob Gonzalez runs the bases after hitting a home run against Oklahoma in the sixth inning in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson Combined Shape Caption Mississippi's Jacob Gonzalez runs the bases after hitting a home run against Oklahoma in the sixth inning in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson

Combined Shape Caption Oklahoma's Kendall Pettis, right, dodges a pitch by Mississippi catcher Hayden Dunhurst for the fourth ball to walk with bases loaded and bring a runner in to score against Mississippi in the seventh inning in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Combined Shape Caption Oklahoma's Kendall Pettis, right, dodges a pitch by Mississippi catcher Hayden Dunhurst for the fourth ball to walk with bases loaded and bring a runner in to score against Mississippi in the seventh inning in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Combined Shape Caption Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks (3) reacts after scoring off a double hit by Jackson Nicklaus against Mississippi in the seventh inning in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Combined Shape Caption Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks (3) reacts after scoring off a double hit by Jackson Nicklaus against Mississippi in the seventh inning in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Combined Shape Caption Mississippi pitcher John Gaddis (27), left, relieves Mason Nichols (45) against Oklahoma in the seventh inning in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson Combined Shape Caption Mississippi pitcher John Gaddis (27), left, relieves Mason Nichols (45) against Oklahoma in the seventh inning in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson

Combined Shape Caption Oklahoma's Wallace Clark (6) walks in against Mississippi in the seventh inning in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson Combined Shape Caption Oklahoma's Wallace Clark (6) walks in against Mississippi in the seventh inning in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson