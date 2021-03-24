Mississippi to increase lowest welfare payments in the US

Even with the increase, the Mississippi welfare payments will still be only a fraction of the federal poverty level, according to the liberal-leaning Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.

Nearly 20% of Mississippi's 3 million residents live in poverty, according to the Census Bureau. In 2019, the median household income in the U.S. was about $68,700; it was about $45,000 in Mississippi.

Brandon Jones, a Democratic former Mississippi House member and current policy director for the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund in Mississippi, called the increase long overdue. He thanked the Republican-controlled Legislature and Reeves for approving it.

Jones said in a statement that states with the highest proportion of low-income Black residents have historically had the lowest cash assistance benefits.

“It is not surprising that Mississippi TANF benefits have been the lowest in the country,” Jones said. “This $90 increase gets Mississippi off the bottom and is desperately needed by struggling families throughout the state."

He added that the increase would help Mississippians afford “basic necessities such as healthier meals, rent, and gas for their car."

During a debate in February, Republican Sen. Joey Fillingane described the $90-a-month increase as a “modest but reasonable amount that Mississippi could afford.”

He said about 3,000 families currently qualify for the assistance.

“These are the poorest of the poor in our state,” Fillingane said.

