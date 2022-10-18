Mississippi River's low water level reveals shipwreck

"At that time the vessel was completely full of mud and there was mud all around it so only the very tip tops of the sides were visible, so (archaeologists) really didn’t see much other. They had to move a lot of dirt just to get some narrow windows in to see bits and pieces,” McGimsey said.

Today one-third of the boat, measuring 95-feet (29-meters) long, is visible on the muddy shoreline near downtown Baton Rouge.

McGimsey expects more discoveries as water levels continue to fall, having already received calls about two more possible shipwrecks.

But the unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River, where there has been below-normal rainfall since late August, has also led to chaos — causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, leading to waterway restrictions from the Coast Guard and disrupting river travel for shippers, recreational boaters and passengers on a cruise line.

In Baton Rouge the river rests at about 5-feet (1.5-meters) deep, according to the National Weather Service — its lowest level since 2012.

Water levels are projected to drop even further in the weeks ahead, dampening the region’s economic activity and potentially threatening jobs.

Credit: Sara Cline Credit: Sara Cline

