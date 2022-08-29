Mississippi residents brace for flood as river reaches crest

Oscar Day, an inventory control worker at a sandbag distribution site, said Jackson residents started preparing their homes for potential flood damage earlier than in 2020.
“A lot of people took the heat last time,” Day said Sunday.
The Red Cross opened a temporary shelter at the Jackson Police Department Training Academy.
The floodwaters in Mississippi arrive after severe flooding caused death and destruction in Kentucky last month. Those floods caused at least 39 deaths and robbed thousands of families of all of their possessions. Nearly a month later, residents are wrestling with whether to rebuild at the place they call home or to start over somewhere else.
Reservoir police observe the water release from the Ross Barnett Reservoir Spillway onto the Pearl River, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Rankin County, Miss. Local officials anticipate flooding in neighborhoods near the Pearl River, the results of severe flooding from heavy rains days earlier. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Credit: Rogelio V. Solis
Waters released from the Ross Barnett Reservoir Spillway churn onto the Pearl River, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Rankin County, Miss. Local officials anticipate flooding in neighborhoods near the Pearl River, the results of severe flooding from heavy rains days earlier. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Area residents peer over the security gate on the lane to the flooded Madison County, Miss., side of the fishing/boat launch at the Ross Barnett Reservoir Spillway Recreation Area, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Madison County, Miss. Local officials anticipate flooding in neighborhoods near the Pearl River, the results of severe flooding from heavy rains days earlier. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A homeowner rushes through rising floodwaters in this northeast Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Local officials anticipate flooding in neighborhoods near the Pearl River, the results of severe flooding from heavy rains days earlier. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Flood waters rise in a Madison County, Miss., mobile home community, near the Ross Barnett Reservoir Spillway, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The community, which was severely flooded in 2020, is expected to see severe flooding from the increased release of the accumulated water from heavy rains earlier this week. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A homeowner keeps an eye on the floodwater's depth as he drives through a northeast Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Local officials anticipate flooding in neighborhoods near the Pearl River, the results of severe flooding from heavy rains earlier in the week in mid-Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Veronique Daniels, left, speaks to Red Cross volunteers at a temporary shelter for people displaced by central Mississippi flooding, in Jackson, Miss, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Daniels has been homeless for three months and three weeks. She had been sleeping on her mother's back porch when residents in the neighborhood were advised to evacuate. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg)
Oscar Day, an inventory control worker at a sandbag distribution site, said Jackson residents started preparing their homes for potential flood damage earlier than in years past, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has deployed 126,000 sandbags to act as water barriers in preparation for flooding. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg)
A sand stockpile housed at a Mississippi Department of Public Works maintenance facility in Jackson, Miss., is seen Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said it has deployed 126,000 sandbags to act as water barriers in preparation for flooding. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg)
