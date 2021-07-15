Mississippi marker honors 2 killed Black men killed by Klan

Prosecutors said Seale was with a group of Klansmen in May 1964 when they abducted the two 19-year-olds from a rural stretch of highway, took them into the woods and beat and interrogated them about rumors that Black people in the area were planning an armed uprising. The victims were thrown in the trunk of a car, driven across the Mississippi River into Louisiana and then were weighted down and dumped into the water while still alive.

Many people thought Seale was dead until 2005, when Thomas Moore and a Canadian broadcaster, David Ridgen, found him found living in a town near where the teens were abducted. Federal authorities opened a case, and Edwards became the government's star witness after he was promised immunity from prosecution. When jurors were out of the courtroom one day, Edwards apologized to the victims' families.

“That released me from the cell I had locked myself in,” Thomas Moore said Thursday, recalling the apology.

A federal jury in Jackson, Mississippi, convicted Seale of kidnapping and conspiracy in 2007. He died in federal prison in 2011.

Shannon Sieckert of Walnut Creek, California, has worked for a civil rights education organization and helped Thomas Moore apply for the Mississippi historical marker.

“The state needed to officially recognize these two men, that their lives mattered, that they were important,” Sieckert said.

Dunn Lampton, the U.S. attorney who prosecuted Seale, died in 2011 after being injured in a crash. His twin brother, Dudley Ford Lampton Sr., said Thursday that the prosecutor developed a bond of trust with Thomas Moore because both served in the military. Dudley Ford Lampton Sr. said his brother told him: “'If I can convict Mr. Seale, I believe justice will be done.'”

During the ceremony, Thomas Moore led about two dozen people in singing a gospel song: “I will trust in the Lord ‘til I die.... I’m going to treat everybody right ‘til I die.... I’m going to stay on the battlefield ’til I die.”

Thomas J. Moore, who lives in Colorado Springs, Colo., speaks Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Meadville, Miss., at the dedication of a Mississippi historical marker about the 1964 Ku Klux Klan kidnapping and killing of his brother, Charles Eddie Moore, and friend Henry Hezekiah Dee. Law enforcement officers found the bodies of the two Black teenagers in the Mississippi River while searching for three civil rights workers who had been kidnapped and killed by the Klan in June 1964 in a different part of Mississippi. A reputed Klansman, James Ford Seale, was convicted in 2007 in federal court in Jackson, Miss., on charges of kidnapping and conspiracy related to the fatal abduction of Dee and Charles Eddie Moore. Seale died in prison in 2011. (AP Photo/Emily Wagster Pettus) Credit: Emily Wagster Pettus Credit: Emily Wagster Pettus

