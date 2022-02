Mississippi governor signs law allowing medical marijuana

A majority of Mississippi voters approved a medical marijuana initiative in November 2020, and it would have allowed people to buy up to 5 ounces a month. The state Supreme Court invalidated it six months later by ruling that the state's initiative process was outdated and the measure was not put properly on the ballot.

The state House and Senate, both controlled by Republicans, passed the final version of Senate Bill 2095 last week.

The legislation says patients could buy up to to 3.5 grams of cannabis per day, up to six days a week. That is about 3 ounces per month. It also sets taxes on production and sale of cannabis, and it specifies that plants must be grown indoors under controlled conditions.

Clint Patterson is chief executive officer of Mockingbird Cannabis, which plans to operate in the state. He said cannabis products can alleviate pain and suffering.

“We look forward to serving the citizens of Mississippi as they seek to improve their health and quality of life through responsible cannabis use,” Patterson said in a statement.

A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead negotiator, to illustrate to lawmakers what specific portions of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Equivalency Units would look like, during his presentation of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The body passed the act. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)