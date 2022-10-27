Mississippi ex-Gov. Haley Barbour hospitalized after wreck

"The restoration program is important to recapturing a major portion of the region's job base and to filling a national need for more port capacity," Barbour said in a May 2009 statement to a U.S. Senate committee.

Barbour was White House political director for President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s and chairman of the Republican National Committee from 1993 to 1997. Barbour was high-profile Washington lobbyist before becoming governor and returned to lobbying after leaving office.

Sheriff said Barbour told emergency responders that a dog ran out in front of him, and the former governor swerved and hit a culvert. The BMW SUV ended up on its side. Barbour was wearing a seat belt, and the airbag deployed, Sheriff said.

Sheriff said officers did not find a dog near the accident site.

Barbour had a cut on the side of his head and told emergency responders that his hip and left shoulder hurt, Sheriff said.