Missing woman rescued from submerged Jeep, Texas police say

The woman had been reported missing to police in Longview, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) south of the lake, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) east of Dallas and west of Shreveport, Louisiana.

It's unclear where she was taken for medical treatment or if she had suffered serious injuries.

It was not clear how the vehicle ended up in the lake. Messages were left with Marion County sheriff's officials Wednesday.

On Tuesday officials said they didn't know how long the Jeep had been in the lake, according to National Public Radio.

Longview Police Officer Brandon Thornton declined to answer questions about the case.

“Due details regarding this incident we are not able to release details about this incident,” Thornton said Wednesday.