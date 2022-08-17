Missing India soldier's body found on glacier after 38 years

Since then, the two countries have deployed troops at elevations of up to 6,700 meters (21,982 feet). They have fought intermittent skirmishes on the glacier, but more Indian and Pakistani troops have died from the grueling conditions than from hostile fire.

In 2017, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in three avalanches. In 2012, an avalanche in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir killed 140 people, including 129 Pakistani soldiers.

Discussions between India and Pakistan on demilitarizing the glacier have been unsuccessful.

Shekhar’s remains were being flown on Wednesday to his native village in northern Uttarakhand state following a funeral with full military honors, the army said.

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the Indian Army, a woman cries by the coffin containing the remains of Chandra Shekhar, an Indian army soldier found more than 38 years after he went missing, in Haldwani, India, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The soldier and 17 other colleagues were occupying a ridge on Siachen Glacier, high in the Karakoram range in disputed Kashmir's Ladakh region, in May 1984 when they were hit by an avalanche, officials said. (Indian Army via AP)

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the Indian Army, the coffin containing the remains of Chandra Shekhar, an Indian army soldier found more than 38 years after he went missing, is brought to his hometown in Haldwani, India, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The soldier and 17 other colleagues were occupying a ridge on Siachen Glacier, high in the Karakoram range in disputed Kashmir's Ladakh region, in May 1984 when they were hit by an avalanche, officials said. (Indian Army via AP)

Combined Shape Caption People shower flower petals on the coffin containing the remains of Chandra Shekhar, an Indian army soldier who went missing 38 years ago, as it is brought to his hometown in Haldwani, India, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The soldier and 17 other colleagues were occupying a ridge on Siachen Glacier, high in the Karakoram range in disputed Kashmir's Ladakh region, in May 1984 when they were hit by an avalanche, officials said. (AP Photo)

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the Indian Army, soldiers carry the remains of Chandra Shekhar, an Indian army soldier found more than 38 years after he went missing, in Leh, India, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The soldier and 17 other colleagues were occupying a ridge on Siachen Glacier, high in the Karakoram range in disputed Kashmir's Ladakh region, in May 1984 when they were hit by an avalanche, officials said. (Indian Army via AP)

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the Indian Army, an officer lays a wreath in front of the remains of Chandra Shekhar, an Indian army soldier found more than 38 years after he went missing, in Leh, India, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The soldier and 17 other colleagues were occupying a ridge on Siachen Glacier, high in the Karakoram range in disputed Kashmir's Ladakh region, in May 1984 when they were hit by an avalanche, officials said. (Indian Army via AP)