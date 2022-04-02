journal-news logo
X

Missing hiker's body found in LA park with dog by his side

This undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Departement shows Oscar Alejandro Hernandez. A hiker who went missing two weeks earlier was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said. Hernandez was reported missing on March 16, 2022. His body was found Thursday, March 31, in a remote area of the urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated. He apparently hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. (Courtesy of Los Angeles Police Department vis AP)

caption arrowCaption
This undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Departement shows Oscar Alejandro Hernandez. A hiker who went missing two weeks earlier was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said. Hernandez was reported missing on March 16, 2022. His body was found Thursday, March 31, in a remote area of the urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated. He apparently hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. (Courtesy of Los Angeles Police Department vis AP)

Nation & World
22 minutes ago
Authorities say a hiker who went missing more than two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A hiker who went missing two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16. His body was found Thursday night in a remote area of the sprawling urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated.

He apparently hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV.

Hernandez was last seen near the park merry-go-round's hiking trails, according to a missing person flier posted by his family.

There was no immediate word on the cause of his death.

caption arrowCaption
This undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Departement shows Oscar Alejandro Hernandez. A hiker who went missing two weeks earlier was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said. Hernandez was reported missing on March 16, 2022. His body was found Thursday, March 31, in a remote area of the urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated. He apparently hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. (Courtesy of Los Angeles Police Department vis AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Departement shows Oscar Alejandro Hernandez. A hiker who went missing two weeks earlier was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said. Hernandez was reported missing on March 16, 2022. His body was found Thursday, March 31, in a remote area of the urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated. He apparently hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. (Courtesy of Los Angeles Police Department vis AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Departement shows Oscar Alejandro Hernandez. A hiker who went missing two weeks earlier was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said. Hernandez was reported missing on March 16, 2022. His body was found Thursday, March 31, in a remote area of the urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated. He apparently hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. (Courtesy of Los Angeles Police Department vis AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
NY bail law fight emblematic of Democrats' debate on crime
2
Live updates | Russian official says future of ISS uncertain
3
Zelenskyy: Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kyiv unsafe
4
COVID in UK at record levels with almost 5 million infected
5
Pope blasts Russia's 'infantile' war, EU-Libya deal in Malta
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top