Missing Canadian girl is found in Oregon; suspect arrested

FBI agents on Saturday helped arrest Noah Madrano, 41, on accusations of luring the girl from Canada to the U.S., according to an email from the media office of the FBI in Portland. The girl from the Canadian city of Edmonton was found in Oregon City, Oregon. Madrano was being held on state charges, the email said.

Madrano was at the Clackamas County Jail on accusations of rape, sexual abuse and kidnapping, according to jail records. The records did not indicate if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.