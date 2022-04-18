Missiles cause multiple blasts in western Ukrainian's Lviv

The fall of Mariupol, which has been reduced to rubble in a seven-week siege, would give Moscow its biggest victory of the war. But a few thousand fighters, by Russia's estimate, were holding on to the giant, 11-square-kilometer (4-square-mile) Azovstal steel mill.

“We will fight absolutely to the end, to the win, in this war,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal vowed Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” He said Ukraine is prepared to end the war through diplomacy if possible, “but we do not have intention to surrender.”

Many Mariupol civilians, including children, are also sheltering at the Azovstal plant, Mikhail Vershinin, head of the city’s patrol police, told Mariupol television. He said they are hiding from Russian shelling and from Russian soldiers.

Capturing the city on the Sea of Azov would free Russian troops for a new offensive to take control of the Donbas region in Ukraine's industrial east. Russia also would fully secure a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, depriving Ukraine of a major port and prized industrial assets.

Russia is bent on capturing the Donbas, where Moscow-backed separatists already control some territory, after its attempt to take the capital, Kyiv, failed.

“We are doing everything to ensure the defense” of eastern Ukraine, Zelenskyy said in his nightly address to the nation.

As for besieged Mariupol, there appeared to be little hope of military rescue by Ukrainian forces anytime soon. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the remaining Ukrainian troops and civilians there are basically encircled. He said they “continue their struggle,” but that the city effectively doesn’t exist anymore because of massive destruction.

The relentless bombardment and street fighting in Mariupol have killed at least 21,000 people, by Ukrainian estimates. A maternity hospital was hit by a lethal Russian airstrike in the opening weeks of the war, and about 300 people were reported killed in the bombing of a theater where civilians had taken shelter.

An estimated 100,000 people remained in the city out of a prewar population of 450,000, trapped without food, water, heat or electricity.

Drone footage carried by the Russian news agency RIA-Novosti on Sunday showed mile after mile of shattered buildings and, on the city's outskirts, the steel complex, from which rose towering plumes of smoke.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar described Mariupol as a “shield defending Ukraine.”

Russian forces, meanwhile, carried out aerial attacks near Kyiv and elsewhere in an apparent effort to weaken Ukraine’s military capacity ahead of the anticipated assault on the Donbas.

After the humiliating sinking of the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet last week in what the Ukrainians boasted was a missile attack, the Kremlin had vowed to step up strikes on the capital.

Russia said Sunday that it had attacked an ammunition plant near Kyiv overnight with precision-guided missiles, the third such strike in as many days. Explosions were also reported in Kramatorsk, the eastern city where rockets earlier this month killed at least 57 people at a train station crowded with civilians trying to evacuate ahead of the Russian offensive.

At least five people were killed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, on Sunday, regional officials said. The barrage slammed into apartment buildings. The streets were littered with broken glass and other debris.

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, in an impassioned address marking Orthodox Palm Sunday, lashed out at Russian forces for not letting up the bombing campaign on such a sacred day.

Zelenskyy called the bombing in Kharkiv “nothing but deliberate terror.”

In his nightly address to the nation, Zelenskyy also appealed for a stronger response to what he said was the brutality of Russian troops in parts of southern Ukraine.

“Torture chambers are built there,” he said. “They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities.”

He again urged the world to send more weapons and apply tougher sanctions against Moscow.

Malyar, the Ukrainian deputy defense minister, said the Russians were pounding Mariupol with airstrikes and could be preparing for an amphibious landing to reinforce their ground troops.

The looming offensive in the east, if successful, would give Russian President Vladimir Putin a badly needed victory to sell to the Russian people amid the war’s mounting casualties and the economic hardship caused by Western sanctions.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who met with Putin in Moscow this past week — the first European leader to do so since the invasion Feb. 24 — said the Russian president is “in his own war logic” on Ukraine. In an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Nehammer said he thinks Putin believes he is winning the war, and “we have to look in his eyes and we have to confront him with that, what we see in Ukraine.’’

Zelenskyy also marked Easter on Sunday, saying on Twitter: “The Lord’s Resurrection is a testimony to the victory of life over death, good over evil.”

Chernov reported from Kharkiv. Yesica Fisch in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption A crane lifts a casket as volunteers remove the soil from a mass grave during an exhumation of four civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022. All four bodies in the village grave were killed on the same street, on the same day. Their temporary caskets were together in a grave. On Sunday, two weeks after the soldiers disappeared, volunteers dug them up one by one to be taken to a morgue for investigation. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined Shape Caption Volunteers put in a bag the body of a civilian killed by Russian army, after been removed from a mass grave, during an exhumation in Bucha, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022. All four bodies in the village grave were killed on the same street, on the same day. Their temporary caskets were together in a grave. On Sunday, two weeks after the soldiers disappeared, volunteers dug them up one by one to be taken to a morgue for investigation. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined Shape Caption Ira Slepchenko, 54, and Valya Naumenko, 47, embrace each other, mourning the death of their respective husbands, during an exhumation of four civilians killed and buried in a mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022. All four bodies in the village grave were killed on the same street, on the same day. Their temporary caskets were together in a grave. On Sunday, two weeks after the soldiers disappeared, volunteers dug them up one by one to be taken to a morgue for investigation. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined Shape Caption Firefighters work to extinguish fire at an apartments building after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko) Credit: Andrew Marienko

Combined Shape Caption In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Emergency workers help injured civilians during a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana

Combined Shape Caption A man walks into his burning building after a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana

Combined Shape Caption A priest sprinkles holy water on the faithful during an Orthodox service celebrating Palm Sunday, in the Holy Trinity Cathedral, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Combined Shape Caption Valya Voronets, 66, prepares tea with her husband Myhailo Scherbakov, 65, in their house near the cemetery in Walnut Street in Mykulychi, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022. In the Scherbakovs' house they are still without electricity, water and gas after more than 42 days since the Russian invasion began. A Russian soldier once came running and pointed his gun at Myhailo after spotting him climbing onto the roof to get a cellphone signal. "Are you going to kill an old man?" he replied. Not all the Russians were like that. Voronets said she cried together with another soldier, barely 21. "You're too young," she told him. Another soldier told her they didn't want to fight. Still, she feared them all. But she offered them milk from her only cow. "I felt sorry for them in these conditions," she said. "And if you're nice to them, maybe they won't kill you." (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined Shape Caption An injured woman lies on the sidewalk during a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen run for cover as explosions are heard during a Russian attack in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana

Combined Shape Caption A woman makes the sign of cross as she participates in an Orthodox service celebrating Palm Sunday, in the Holy Trinity Cathedral, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Combined Shape Caption The body of a woman killed a Russian bombardment lies on a sidewalk in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana

Combined Shape Caption Andrey, right, stands as his wife Anastasia covers their daughters Anna, 2, center, Nadezhda, 5, left, and Sofia, 6, as they hide behind a building after hearing shelling, during an evacuation of civilians at a bus station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Anastasia's family are leaving Kramatorsk as nearby shelling are getting worse. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined Shape Caption Passengers rest in the train minutes before arriving in Lviv from Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Combined Shape Caption Ariana plays with her dogs Chim and Nunia inside the train minutes before arriving with her family in Lviv from Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd