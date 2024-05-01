'Miss Peregrine' author Ransom Riggs to launch new fantasy series, 'Sunderworld'

“Sunderworld, Vol

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Ransom Riggs' first new series since the million-selling "Miss Peregrine" books will launch this summer.

“Sunderworld, Vol. 1 The Extraordinary Disappointments of Leopold Berry” begins the adventures of a Los Angeles teen who, after his mother's death, has some surreal encounters in his everyday life. Dutton Books for Young Readers, a Penguin Random House imprint, will publish “Sunderworld” on Aug. 27.

“I’ve always been drawn to portal fantasies in fiction,” Riggs said in a statement Wednesday. “They feel like invitations to optimistic worlds where, ultimately, joy is possible, if only you can find the key. We’re living through some very heavy, very dark times — we have been for a while — and this story is meant to be an escape — and a respite from darkness.”

Riggs' "Miss Peregrine" novels have sold more than 10 million copies. The first book in the series, "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," was adapted by Tim Burton into a 2016 film starring Eva Green.

In Other News
1
What marijuana reclassification means for the United States
2
Dueling protesters clash at UCLA hours after police clear...
3
The Latest | Blinken in Israel to push for a cease-fire in Gaza, says...
4
Kremlin parades Western equipment captured from Ukrainian army at...
5
Workers and activists around the world hold May Day rallies urging...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top