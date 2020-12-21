Miss France runner-up becomes target of anti-Semitic tweets

Benayoum and anti-racism groups also filed lawsuits. France's Council of Jewish Representative Institutions, or CRIF, urged Twitter to “take responsibility," saying the social network's moderators took too long to remove the offensive comments. CRIF said it asked Twitter for more information about how it handled the case.

Pageant organizers condemned the abuse, saying it was “totally contrary to the values of the channel, the production and the show.”

The contestant crowned Miss France, Amandine Petit, told BFM TV the comments were “inappropriate” and “extremely disappointing.”

The Union of Jewish Students in France said that “Miss France 2021 is no longer a beauty contest, it is an anti-Semitism contest.”

Other groups noted that anti-Semitic comments are common online but usually go unpunished.

___

Angela Charlton contributed.