Miss America to be crowned in live event after virtual year

"To be standing here today is exciting, especially with what everyone has been through over the course of the last 12 months," said Mohegan Sun President and General Manager Jeff Hamilton.

The organizers had to postpone the planned 2020 broadcast and competitions until 2021 and extend the reign of the current Miss America, Camille Schrier, for a second year. This year's event and broadcast are planned for December, with specific dates yet to be announced.