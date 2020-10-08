Mishap with the count costs Braves a baserunner

Pablo López threw four balls to Atlanta's Adam Duvall in the second inning, but Duvall wasn't awarded first. He eventually flied out to right field.

Duvall came to bat immediately after Dansby Swanson's home run gave the Braves a 1-0 lead in Game 2 of the NL Division Series. After Duvall took a low pitch for what should have been ball three, plate umpire Dan Bellino signaled that it was a 2-2 count.