Miro Heiskanen has assist in playoff return for the Stars after missing 42 games with knee injury

“I thought it was a perfect night. He got 15 minutes in, made a huge play for us on the power play,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “You can see what he adds, just his composure and patience with the puck. It’s hard not to play him more, you know, we’ve got to fight that urge. But talking to him after, he got through the game and he feels good. So, mission accomplished.”

Heiskanen was activated from long-term injured reserve earlier Tuesday and went through an optional morning skate. He was one of the first players on the ice for pregame warmups, drawing cheers from Stars fans, and was in the starting lineup.

“Just try to be smart, play short shifts and make simple plays at the beginning there and just try to be smart and handle the pressure well,” Heiskanen said. "But it’s a long time between the last game, but it was fun to be back and guys helped me out there pretty well.”

Mikael Granlund had a hat trick for the Stars, and got his third goal in the waning seconds of a power play with 12 1/2 minutes left in the game when Heiskanen had the primary assist.

Heiskanen had missed the last 32 regular-season games and the first 10 playoff games. He injured his left knee against Vegas on Jan. 28, when he took a big hit from Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, and had surgery in February.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him not catch a guy on a breakaway, so you can tell he’s been out a while,” DeBoer said.

“It’s hard for sure. You never want to miss any time. You want to be playing, but that stuff happens in this sport, and it’s something you have to deal with," Heiskanen said of the time between games. “But just try to stay positive and work hard, and guys did a great job to beat Colorado, and I had a chance to come back and be playing again. ... It's great to be back now.”

Before getting hurt this season, the 25-year-old Heiskanen had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in his 50 regular-season games. Now in his seventh NHL season, all with the Stars, he had 62 points (16 goals) in 86 playoff games.

Heiskanen was the third overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft. The native of Finland is in the fourth season of the $67.6 million, eight-year contract he signed four summers ago.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Credit: AP Credit: AP