Minus suspended coach Pearl, No. 18 Auburn routs Nebraska

Nebraska trailed by 21 points in the first half and again in the second half before cutting the deficit to 55-41 with a 7-0 run.

Auburn put the game away with a 14-0 burst that made it 76-47. The run included three 3-pointers by Wendell Green Jr., who scored 19 points.

Smith, a 6-foot-10 freshman from Fayetteville, Georgia, showed off his versatility by making three 3-pointers while also taking advantage of his height with two second-half jams.

Green had a steal before leading a fast break he capped by throwing the ball off the backboard to set up a crowd-pleasing jam by Smith.

C.J. Wilcher led Nebraska with 17 points. Bryce McGowans had 14.

Auburn led 12-9 before pulling away with a 13-0 run. Jaylin Williams sank a 3-point and added a three-point play during the stretch.

The matchup was the first of four games in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: Guards Keon Edwards and Sam Holberg did not travel after being held out of practice with a viral infection. Edwards is a part-time starter. Freshman Wilhelm Breidenbach, hurt his knee in Tuesday’s 102-67 loss to Michigan and also did not travel with the team.

Auburn: The Tigers showed impressive offense depth, with ample support for Smith and Green. Devan Cambridge scored 14 points. K.D. Johnson had 12 and Williams added 10.

UP NEXT

Nebraska plays Kansas State on Dec. 19.

Auburn plays North Alabama on Tuesday night.

