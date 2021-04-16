Minus injured Mitchell, Jazz rally to beat Pacers 119-111

Utah overtook Indiana for good with a 10-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back baskets from Bogdanovic, to take a 108-99 lead. Utah held Indiana scoreless on eight straight possessions over 4 1/2 minutes during the decisive burst.

The Pacers led 53-36 midway through the second quarter when Goga Bitadze capped a 9-0 spurt with a dunk.

Utah cut the deficit to 63-56 in the final minute before halftime on a layup from Mitchell. But the Jazz then gave up two 3-pointers in the final 4.7 seconds of the half. Brogdon drained one, and then LeVert stole an inbounds pass from Royce O’Neale and sank an uncontested corner 3 before the buzzer.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Doug McDermott missed his second straight game and Myles Turner missed his sixth in a row. Both players are recovering from left ankle sprains. ... Indiana outscored Utah 12-0 in fast-break points during the first quarter. ... The Pacers gave up only three points off 10 turnovers.

Jazz: Derrick Favors sat out with left knee soreness. ... Utah made seven 3-pointers in the third quarter after making six total in the first half. ... Gobert had his fifth game this season with at least 20 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Jazz: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze, right, and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) battle for position under the boards in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up court as Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze reacts after fouling Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer