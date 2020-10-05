Minnesota Wild trade Dubnyk, Donato to Sharks for picks

Jones was benched for a period last January to refine on his game, starting only three times in a period of six weeks. He had a 2.02 goals against average and .927 save percentage in eight appearances after he returned to action in February.

Donato will enter the final season of a two-year, $3.8 million contract, giving the Sharks — who finished last in the Western Conference this season — some additional depth on the wing to complement Tomas Hertl, Logan Couture, Evander Kane and Timo Meier. Donato had 15 points in his first 15 games with the Wild after being acquired in a trade with Boston on Feb. 20, 2019, for forward Charlie Coyle, who was San Jose's first-round draft pick in 2010.

Donato's only full season with Minnesota was less productive, with 14 goals — all even-strength — and nine assists in 62 games. The 24-year-old was a healthy scratch in the last two games of the postseason qualifying round series against Vancouver.

The selection the Sharks sent to the Wild was originally Pittsburgh's, first dealt to San Jose on Feb. 24 for forward Patrick Marleau. The Wild now own two 2021 picks from the Penguins, who traded next year's first-rounder to Minnesota for forward Jason Zucker.

Donato, who is the son of former Bruins stalwart Ted Donato, has 29 goals and 28 assists in 130 career NHL games. The Harvard product was a second-round pick by Boston in 2014.

Guerin has been busy in recent weeks since the pandemic-altered season ended. He traded popular center Eric Staal to Buffalo for center Marcus Johansson; acquired center Nick Bjugstad from Pittsburgh for a conditional 2021 draft pick; signed defenseman Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract extension; and told captain and center Mikko Koivu — who will be a unrestricted free agent and could retire from the NHL — he would not be re-signed.

The Wild also re-signed two of their impending free agents, ahead of the market opening on Friday, retaining center Nico Sturm (two years, $1.45 million) and defenseman Carson Soucy (three years, $8.25 million) on new deals.

The 25-year-old Sturm scored his first NHL goal in Game 4 of the qualifying round series against Vancouver on Aug. 7. He spent most of the season with the Wild's AHL affiliate in Iowa.

The 26-year-old Soucy had seven goals, seven assists and a team-leading plus-16 rating in 55 games in his first full NHL season.

FILE - In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Wild's Ryan Donato (38) controls the puck under pressure from Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro (57) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild have traded Donato to the San Jose Sharks for a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. Donato will give the Sharks some additional depth on the wing. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King